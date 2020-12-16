Best last-minute holiday gifts for under $50 — you still have time to buy!

If you're last-minute shopping for holiday gifts under $50 or looking for stocking stuffer ideas, don't worry, you still have time to find the perfect gift for mom, dad or that gamer friend.

We're here to take the guesswork out of choosing the right gift with this hand-selected roundup of gift ideas. Our gadgets and games are in stock and ready to ship and should arrive before Christmas Day. However, keep in mind that shipping times may vary depending on where you or the recipient lives. Luckily, select big-box retailers offer same-day curbside pickup if you're crunched for time.

From Amazon's best-selling tablet to the latest games for consoles, here are the best holiday gifts under $50 you can get in time for Christmas.

Last minute gifts under $50

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $50 now $40 @ Amazon

Currently $10 off, the Amazon Fire 7 is one of the most affordable tablets you can get. It features a 7-inch (1024 x 600) touch display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 16GB of microSD expandable storage, and Alexa for hands-free functionality. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and provides up to 7 hours of reading, web browsing, music playback, and video streaming.

Logitech 2.1-Ch Computer Speakers w/ Subwoofer: $39.99 @ Walmart

This 50 Watt peak power Logitech Z313 speaker system is an affordable gift option for PC users. It pumps out big, balanced room-filling sound to enhance games, movies, videos, and music. It includes two satellite speakers with 50mmm drivers and a compact, 4-inch subwoofer. Its 3.5mm audio jack for easy connectivity with Windows and Mac OS systems. Walmart offers free NextDay and 2-day delivery options for this speaker system.

Turtle Beach Recon Spark Gaming Headset: $49.95 @ Walmart

Turtle Beach's Recon Spark gaming headset is one of the best gifts for gamers. It's lightweight and features a metal-reinforced headband, on-ear volume controls, and glasses-friendly memory foam ear cushions, 40mm speakers and a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic ensure powerful sound and crystal-clear in-game chat. It works with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PS4 Pro & PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, and just any mobile device with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive: $47.99 @ Amazon

Anyone can benefit from having extra storage to back up memories, documents, and games on their laptop or gaming console. This 1TB capacity USB 3.0 external drive works with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox.View Deal

Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Portable Charger: $49.99 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh is the best portable charger around. This pocket-friendly power bank is a useful gadget gift. It has a whopping 20100mAh capacity and simultaneously charges up to two devices at once from anywhere. It's great for juicing up laptops, tablets, headphones, smartphone,s and just about any other device that charges from a USB port.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Wireless Earbuds: was $49.99 @ Amazon

Anker's Soundcore Life P2 truly wireless earbuds are a cheaper AirPods Pro alternative. They are IPX7 water-resistant and offer decent reduction and 7-hours of battery life (Up to 40 hours via its USB-C charging case). Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 review, we found that Soundcore wireless headphones offer great audio and surprising good call quality for the price.View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $60 now $38 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for the perfect gift for that music lover in your life, you can't go wrong with Sony WH-CH1510 headphones. They feature a built-in mic with Siri and Google Assistant support. With up to 35 hours of listening on a single charge, they keep the tunes playing all day long.View Deal

Kingston Nucleum 7-In-1 USB C Hub: for $49.99 @ Amazon

The Nucleum Type-C Hub adapter is a must-have gadget for MacBook Pro, Chromebooks, and any laptop owner that could use more than just a few extra ports. It includes two USB 3.0, one HDMI, one SD card slot, one microSD card slot, and two USB-C ports (one charging).

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise: for $49.88 @ Amazon

Looking for a gift for Nintendo lovers? Fitness Boxing 2 is a cheaper alternative to the $80 Ring Fit Adventure kit. This fitness game lets you work out at home and jab, uppercut, dodge, to the beat!

Dodges, ducks, and step moves turn fitness boxing into a full-body workout. Walmart and Best Buy also have this game in stock and ready to ship.View Deal

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5: for $49.88 @ Amazon

Inspired by the movie Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation lets fans experience the rise of Miles Morales by mastering incredible, explosive new powers to become his own Spider-Man. The PS4 version is also in stock and ready to ship for the same price. View Deal