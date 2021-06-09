Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 with 128-player maps — watch the trailer now

Battlefield 2042 is the newest entry to the long-running first-person shooter franchise. Revealed today, the game will take place in the near future during a conflict between the US and Russia.

The frenetic trailer shown today revealed robot dogs, soldiers ejecting from airplanes before shooting a bazooka at enemies, and tornados bringing down entire cities. It's clear Dice isn't holding back with its newest game.

A gameplay trailer will be shown on June 13.

Leaks posted before the announcement claim the game will launch with seven maps and host up to 128 players. There is also some rumbling that the game will launch on October 15 but that has yet to be confirmed. Weapons classes could include Recon, Support, Assault and Medic.

Developing...