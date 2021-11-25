Trending

Get $15 off Backbone One: The best iPhone gaming controller just got cheaper for Black Friday

By

My partner watches a lot of Gilmore Girls, which isn’t really my cup of tea. In these situations, Backbone One saves the day, and now it can save yours from boring TV with this Black Friday deal.

Right now, you can get $15 off the Backbone One and get three free months of Xbox Game Pass (worth $45) — all for just $84.99.

The Backbone One is the best iOS gaming controller I’ve used — essentially transforming your iPhone into the Nintendo Switch you always wanted with tactile buttons and great-feeling analog sticks. Right now, get $15 off and enjoy three free months of Xbox Game Pass for cloud gaming.

Why am I recommending this? Well, read my Backbone One review and you’ll find out. The sleek, comfortable design has a great hand feel, lightning and 3.5mm headphone jack passthrough ensures you can keep this powered and listen to in-game audio with zero latency issues, and the companion app is one of the best in the mobile gaming business.

All of your gaming services are centralized into one UI across Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation Remote Play, Apple Arcade and so more. Plus, Backbone has added its own social features into the service such as screenshots, recording and even live streaming.

This essentially transforms your iPhone into one of the most feature-complete portable gaming systems out there and it's well worth the money at this price.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 