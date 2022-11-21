Backbone One drops to its lowest ever price for Black Friday — get 25% off the best iPhone gaming controller

Right now, you can get 25% off the Backbone One (opens in new tab) — the best phone controller is now one of the best Black Friday deals.

Available in both the US ($25 off (opens in new tab)) and the UK (£25 off (opens in new tab)), and across the standard Backbone One and the PlayStation Edition, the combination of great hardware design and a slick app UI makes this a fantastic way to play games on your iPhone.

Plus, you get one month of Xbox Game Pass, three months of Discord Nitro, and a month of Apple Arcade — all for free with your purchase!

(opens in new tab) Backbone One: $99 $74 @ Backbone (opens in new tab)

The Backbone One is the best iOS gaming controller I’ve used, and now you can get $25 off! Transform your iPhone into the Nintendo Switch you always wanted with tactile buttons and great-feeling analog sticks.

(opens in new tab) Backbone One PlayStation Edition: $99 $74 @ Backbone (opens in new tab)

Want one to match your PS5 (opens in new tab), while making the most of remote play? The PlayStation Edition brings the same aesthetics as Sony's latest console along with Backbone's fantastic ergonomics and button design.

Why am I recommending this? Well, read my Backbone One review and you’ll find out. The sleek, comfortable design has a great hand feel, lightning and 3.5mm headphone jack passthrough ensures you can keep this powered and listen to in-game audio with zero latency issues, and the companion app is one of the best in the mobile gaming business.

All of your gaming services are centralized into one UI across Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation Remote Play, Apple Arcade and so more. Plus, Backbone has added its own social features into the service such as screenshots, recording and even live streaming.

This essentially transforms your iPhone into one of the most feature-complete portable gaming systems out there and it's well worth the money at this price.