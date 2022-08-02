Apple TV 4K falls to $119 — includes freebies

Apple TV 4K delivers a true cinema-like viewing experience with 4K HDR and room-filling Dolby Atmos sound. If you want the best streaming device to replace cable, this deal is just for you.

Right now, you can get the 32GB Apple TV 4K Streaming Device for $119 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, it costs $179, so that's $60 off and one of today's the best streaming device deals. You can also get it at Best Buy (opens in new tab) for the same price.

Save $60 on the latest Apple TV 4K streaming media player. It delivers a high frame rate 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound — thanks to Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Apple TV 4K's easy to use interface of today's popular streaming apps integrates seamlessly with Apple devices. Plus, get over $200 worth of streaming freebies. Best Buy (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal.

Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip. This streaming box boasts enhanced audio, video, and graphics.

Though we didn't test it, Apple TV 4K reviews average 4.8 out of 5-stars on Amazon. According to customer feedback, Apple TV 4K is an excellent streamer. Owners report noticeably smoother and crisper video quality. Others praise the upgraded Siri remote which has better grip and is easier to understand and use.

Apple TV 4K lets you enjoy exclusive moves and Apple Original shows like Loot from Apple TV Plus. It's preloaded with popular streaming apps like Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. And with AirPlay support, you can easily share photos and videos from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac right on your TV.

What makes this deal even sweeter — Apple TV 4K is bundled with tons of freebies. New and returning subscribers get 6 months of Apple Music (valued at $60), Apple News Plus (valued at $60) and 3 months of Apple TV Plus (valued at $15). Meanwhile, new subscribers receive 30 days of FuboTV for free (valued at $70).

Overall, Apple TV 4K is a wise choice if you want to enhance your home theater experience. Especially at this tempting price.