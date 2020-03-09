Apple launches free iPad Air repair program: Check if you're eligible

Apple will service your 2019 iPad Air free of charge if the tablet stops responding. A newly-implemented "iPad Air (3rd gen) Service Program for Blank Screen Issue" covers the latest iPad Air models made between March and October 2019.

In the official program post, Apple admits that a "limited number" of third-gen iPad Air tablets may flicker and go permanently blank. If your iPad Air randomly shuts off and won't turn back on, then visit the folks in blue at the Apple store who will now fix your tablet without charging you a penny.

Apple didn't specify what causes the problem but the company believes the issue is limited to the 3rd Gen model. That's good news because even if you're an early adopter who purchased the tablet in March then Apple's one-year warranty should cover you for a replacement unit. Apple appears to be timing this new program so people whose warranty expires can still get the help they need.

How to get my iPad Air repaired

If you need Apple to repair your iPad Air then your best bet is to visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider -- a third-party retailer -- or make an appointment at your local Apple store. If you'd prefer to avoid human contact, go to Apple's Support site and arrange a mail-in service with the repair center.

Keep in mind that you have 2 years from the date of sale to get your iPad Air repaired and the program is only offered in the country where the tablet was purchased. Also, the program doesn't extend your warranty so any other issues you encounter are not covered.