Apple event delayed — iPad Pro 2021 might not arrive this month

The rumored upcoming Apple Event was supposed to be on March 23, which normally means press invites would have been sent out no later than March 16. But that date passed with no invites delivered.

However, leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser tweeted that the event will be held in April and that he would explain why shortly. He claimed in a recent post on Front Page Tech that Apple purposely fed false information to some leakers. He also mentioned that one of his sources told him in February that an Apple Event would take place in April, even though others did not agree with him and kept saying it would be in March.

The delay might have caused the most damage to Prosser because he promised to shave off his eyebrows if the event didn't happen on March 23.

In related news, DigiTimes says the iPad Pro 2021 with Mini LED display has been delayed. Previous rumors claimed it would launch this March, but now it's looking more like Q2 of 2021.

Apple Analyst Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker L0veToDream shot down reports of the AirPods 3 as well. Both said Apple has no immediate plans to release them, with Kuo stating that a launch in Q3 2021 is most likely.

To wrap this all up, Apple leaks have gone from saying that AirTags, an iPad Pro, and AirPods 3 were coming this March to now saying there will be an April reveal and some product won't arrive until Q2 2021.