Apple AirTags rumored to arrive soon and come in two sizes

According to MacRumors, known reliable leaker, L0vetodream hinted via Twitter that Apple would be releasing two different sizes of its upcoming Bluetooth tracking devices knows as AirTags.

Although the leaker's Tweets are murky at best, it is the first mention in the Appleverse of there being two different sizes of the upcoming AirTags. A little over an hour after the initial tweet, a second mysterious one followed simply stating " tag, Tag" once again alluding to there being two different sizes of AirTags.

Apple AirTags are a direct competitor to Tile and are meant to be placed on or connected to common items we tend to misplace such as keys, wallets, or backpacks. Once the item is lost, you can find them via Bluetooth using Apple's Find My App software.

While the functionality is pretty straightforward, the AirTags remain shrouded in mystery. There's been no word on pricing or availability or even how Apple plans to help millions of users reclaim their lost things. However, highly respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently stated he believed that they will take advantage of Apple's Ultra-Wideband technology and that the chips will "enhance the user experience of iOS' 'find' and augmented reality applications by offering measurement functions in the short distance."

That all being said, with so many unknowns in regards to the Apple AirTags, any news or leaks can cause quite a stir. Hopefully, all our questions will be answered during a rumored November 17th Apple event that has yet to be confirmed.