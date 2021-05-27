Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicks off on June 21, report says

This year's Amazon Prime Day sales event will occur on June 21 and 22, according to Bloomberg News Wednesday. Purportedly, the info was grabbed from records and an unnamed individual, possibly an Amazon employee.

This corroborates with our previous report that Prime Day 2021 could arrive earlier than its normal July scheduling. Last year, Prime Day was pushed back to October as Amazon dealt with the steady influx of online orders due the pandemic.

Although Prime Day's date is not official yet, Amazon's earning report states the big sale is happening at the end of Q2 which is in June. We'll be keeping a close eye on Amazon's Prime Day page for an official announcement.

Each year, bargain shoppers look to Amazon Prime Day for the best discounts. The 48-hour shopping event offers millions of exclusive deals for its loyal Amazon Prime members.

Prime Day made its first appearance on July 15, 2015. The retail holiday celebrates Amazon's founding date which was July 5, 1994. Since then, it has expanded to countries like Spain, Japan, Austria, Mexico, and more.

Amazon could make Prime Day 2021's date official within the coming weeks, after Memorial Day. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2021 hub for more news and updates about Amazon's huge upcoming sale.