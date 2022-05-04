Amazon Mother's Day sale: Last minute deals on Fire tablets and smart displays

Snag these epic Amazon Mother's Day Alexa device deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Amazon's Mother's Day sale continues to take up to 45% off Alexa-enabled devices. If you're looking for a last minute Mother's Day gift, you'll want to consider Amazon's deals on affordable tablets and smart displays. 

As part of the sale, the Amazon Fire HD 8  is just $49.99. Normally it costs $89.99, so that's $40 in savings. It's just $5 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best tablet deals we've seen all season. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Amazon Prime members get free one-day delivery which ensures your gift arrives by Mother's Day, May 8. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up here for a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $40 off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Amazon's Kindle Fire HD 8 is one of the most affordable tablets for the money. It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

As we note in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we like its fun Alexa features and USB Type-C charging. We also like its impressive battery life which endured 13 hours and 49 minutes during testing.

Amazon wisely outfitted its latest Fire HD 8 tablet with a minimum storage capacity of 32GB. That's double the size of last year's base model Fire HD 8

With a weight 0.8 pounds, 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches, the Fire HD 8 is lighter, but thicker than its competitors like the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.09 pounds, 9.7 x 6.8 x 0.28 inches) and Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 9.6 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches). 

Simply put, if you're looking for a lightweight tablet for Mom to stream movies, shows, music, and read on, the Fire HD 8 is a solid choice. 

Amazon Mother's Day deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $50 now $39 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest tablet you can get, save $10 on the 2019 Amazon Fire 7. It  has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 touchscreen and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. It can come with 16 or 32GB of storage space and has up to seven hours of battery life. 

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon

One of the best tablet deals takes $45 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $180 now $119 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for a limited time. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging. What's more, save up to $75 on the Beats Solo3 when you bundle it with this Fire HD 10 tablet.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $84 now $49 @ Amazon

This Amazon Mother's Day deal knocks $35 off the 2021 Echo Show 5. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. 

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

If you want to get mom a bigger display, save $40 on the 2021 Echo Show 8. Now at its best price yet, the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch (1280 x800 display), dual 2-inch speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing. 

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial

Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to fully commit. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the cost of the standard Prime membership.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  