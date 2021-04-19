Amazon Fire HD 8 bundle includes Blink Mini camera for $75

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets for the money. Right now, you can get this affordable tablet and a Blink Mini camera for an unbeatable price.

Today only, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 with Blink Mini Camera for just $74.99. The tablet alone costs $89.99, whereas the Blink Mini retails for $35 so that's $50 in savings. This is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020): was $125 now $75 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $50 with this Amazon Fire HD 8 with Blink Mini Camera bundle. The Fire HD 8 charges 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. The Blink Mini is a solid 1080p home security camera with night vision. View Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets for entertainment. It features an 8-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we praise its fun Alexa features and overall great value. The tablet's battery life is also impressive — it went the distance of 13 hours and 49 minutes in real-world testing.

At 0.8 pounds, 8.0 x 5.4 x 0.4 inches, the Fire HD 8 is lighter but thicker than its competitors. It weighs less than the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (1.09 pounds, 9.7 x 6.8 x 0.28 inches) and Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite (1.1 pounds, 9.6 x 6.4 x 0.3 inches).

So if you're looking for a lightweight tablet for streaming movies, shows, music, reading, and gaming, the Fire HD 8 is a solid choice.

This Amazon Fire HD 8 with Blink Mini camera bundle deal expires April 20 at 2:59 a.m. ET.