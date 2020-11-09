AirPods Pro deal drops Apple's best wireless earbuds to $194

If you were looking forward to an AirPods Pro price drop, this early Black Friday deal is just for you. For a limited time, you can snag our favorite wireless earbuds for their lowest price yet.

Right now, you can get Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $194 at Amazon. They usually retail for $250, so this deal knocks $55 off their normal price. This marks the lowest price we've ever seen these Apple earbuds. It's also one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get right now.

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones — and for good reason. They're water-and-sweat resistant and offer hands-free Siri, and transparency mode.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their comfortable design and seamless pairing with Apple devices. We also found their clear sound and noise cancellation impressive. We gave the AirPods Pro a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

As for design, AirPods Pro has a larger housing than Apple's standard AirPods. Their ergonomic shape enhances comfort and secures the earbuds in place while you wear them.

In real-world testing, the AirPods Pro effortless pair to our device thanks to their built-in Apple H1 chip. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times between charges.

Overall, the AirPods Pro are better than the standard AirPods in just about every way. Besides music and content streaming, these comfortable earbuds work great for videoconferencing or private listening on your iPad or Macbook.

Amazon didn't put an expiration on this deal, so there's no telling how long supplies will last. We recommend you scoop them up for this great price while you still can.