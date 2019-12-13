Act fast! The leather-bound HP Spectre Folio is $500 off

The HP Spectre Folio is one of the most stunning 2-in-1s you'll find. However, its $1,399 price tag also makes it one of the priciest. Fortunately, we're in prime holiday season and Best Buy is offering one of the best laptop deals of the month.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Spectre Folio 2-in-1 on sale for $899.99. That's $500 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for this laptop. It was $100 cheaper on Cyber Monday, but even at $899, it's still an impressive deal.

HP Spectre Folio: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Spectre Folio is unlike any other laptop. Not only does it have a leather-wrapped chassis, but the unique hinge lets you use it as a tablet, or in studio mode. It's now $500 off at Best Buy. View Deal

This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display, Core i7-8500y CPU, and a 256GB SSD.

In our Spectre Folio review, we marveled at the laptop's genuine leather-bonded chassis, and the unique hinge that transforms the laptop into a tablet. While it doesn't have the fastest performance, the Spectre Folio lasts for more than 10 hours on a charge.

We also love the Spectre Folio's keyboard, and that the laptop comes bundled with a Digital Pen. That makes it great for artists, or students who like to write notes by hand.