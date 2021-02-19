Act fast! Acer Chromebook Spin 311 now $75 off

For everything from the day-to-day remote workload to the evening Netflix binges and casual gaming, your best options on the budget end of the scale are usually Chromebooks.

And for a limited time at Walmart, that “budget” becomes so much cheaper, as you can save $75 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 . That takes the price down to just $224!

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $299 now $224 @ Walmart

Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is an ideal cheap and cheerful option, which is capable of handling the essentials with an ARM-based Octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB on-board memory. View Deal

Up top, you’ve got an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge for ultimate flexibility in a whole host of use cases. While we haven’t reviewed the Spin 311, we can see ourselves using it in laptop mode for work and tablet mode for play given our past experience of Chromebook 2-in-1s.

Keeping everything zippy is a MediaTek ARM-based Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, which will do the trick at keeping those multiple tabs running smoothly, alongside 32GB of onboard storage. That seems small but for an OS that relies on an online connection with cloud storage, it’s not really consequential, but it’s good enough for storing those offline Chrome apps.

Oh, and did we mention the ludicrous 15-hour battery life? The hardware innards barely make a powerful dint on the generous battery capacity, meaning this will stay with you throughout the entire day.