£10 off Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, huge AirPods Pro saving and more: Daily deals

February is going to be a big one for gamers — so many big releases packed into one month. What we didn't expect, though, is for any of these releases to be discounted before they've even been released. And yet, here we are, telling you about a £10 discount on Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West!

Beyond these, today's best deals include a £94 saving on the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3080, a huge discount on AirPods Pro and more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £152.15 @ eBay with code JANSALE15

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £152.15 @ eBay with code JANSALE15
Amazon is slashing over £80 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro delivers awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. It features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,999 now £1,905 @ Currys

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,999 now £1,905 @ Currys
We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting over £95 off this beast is a steal. While still a pricey two grand, this laptop has it all; 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. 

View Deal
Sony Xperia 1 III: was £1,199 now £999 @ Amazon

Sony Xperia 1 III: was £1,199 now £999 @ Amazon
Get £100 off Sony's latest big boy flagship — sporting a stunning 4K HDR 21:9 OLED display up front with 120Hz refresh rate, a fantastic camera system, Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 