PS5 randomly shutting off? Here's how to fix it

If you landed here after frustratedly searching for “PS5 randomly shutting off,” then the good news is that I just went through exactly what you are and there’s a pretty quick and easy fix in most cases.

The PS5 remains difficult to find, but with the console available for over a year, it’s understandable you might encounter an issue here and there. Now your PS5 randomly shutting off mid-game falls on the more catastrophic end of the spectrum for console issues, but don’t worry; I have a few possible solutions that should have your precious PS5 running smoothly again in no time.

We will run through a few different scenarios with the relevant solutions, including what to do if none of these options work for you.

If your PS5 is shutting down mid-game, particularly when playing more intensive AAA games, it’s likely overheating caused by dust build-up. This was the exact issue that I encountered during my review of Dying Light 2 . Depending on where you have your PS5 and the general dust situation in your gaming space, this will be pretty common. Fortunately, you don’t need to take the console apart completely to clean it out thoroughly, but you will need a couple of tools to get the job done.

The most important tool will be some method to blow the dust out of the console; this could be a compressed air can or I used a dust blower that I have for cleaning my camera’s sensor. The other tool you will need is a T8 Torx screwdriver to remove the PS5 fan assembly, because to really clean things out, you need to remove the fan. I ended up having to clean my PS5 out twice as I didn’t remove the fan the first time, so I’d recommend just biting the bullet and doing this from the start.

(Image credit: Sony)

Remove the PS5 stand if you are using it.

Remove the PS5 faceplates. With the PS5 upright, place your hand on the PS5 logo in the upper corner and pull it lightly away from the console while also pushing down on the faceplate. Just be patient, it can take a couple of tries to get it, but it will pop off easily when you have it right. Repeat this process on the same corner on the opposite side.



(Image credit: Sony)

Remove the plastic intake fin that wraps around the top corner of the PS5 and covers the top of the fan assembly.

Unscrew the four T8 Torx screws holding the fan cover in place on the same side as the M.2 SSD slot. (Note where each one goes as not all screws are the same length.)

Remove the cover where the fan cables lead and disconnect the fan.

Lift the fan assembly out of the PS5.

Blow into the open interior of the PS5 where the fan assembly was located until you don’t see additional dust coming out.

(Image credit: Sony)

Clean fan blades with canned air or a brush or dry cloth if necessary.

Replace the fan assembly, plug it back in and replace its cover.

Screw the fan back in place.

Replace the intake fin.

Replace the PS5 faceplates. This is much easier in reverse; simply align the pegs inside the faceplate with the holes on the console and slide it up. It will click into place firmly.

Replace the PS5 stand.

Your PS5 should be back up and running as good as new.

This might seem too easy, but sometimes it's just a matter of a firmware update. This was more commonly an issue immediately after launch, but it’s still a potential solution and just takes a minute.

Open the PS5 Settings menu

Select System

Open System Software

Select System Software Update

Now click Update System Software

Turn off Rest Mode

Rest Mode is another potential culprit for random shutdowns on the PS5. While it’s helpful to shift into Rest Mode to keep charging controllers and downloading games without the console fully powered up, it’s not worth random shutdowns. It’s easy to toggle on and off, so if you’ve exhausted your other options, it’s worth a shot.

Open the PS5 Settings menu

Navigate to Power Saving

Select Rest Mode

Click Don’t Put in Rest Mode

Turn off HDMI Device Link

This is another very convenient feature that you may need to give up if your PS5 is randomly shutting off. HDMI Device Link allows your TV to turn on immediately when you power on your PS5. Unfortunately, sometimes this doesn’t work as intended and can cause the PS5 to power down or shift into Rest Mode.

Open the PS5 Settings menu

Navigate to System

Select HDMI

Toggle off HDMI Link

Short on power?

Another possibility is that your PS5 isn’t getting sufficient power. There are a couple of potential options here.

First, the power cord is damaged or simply not plugged in firmly. The latter is easy enough to check; just make sure both ends are seated properly in the outlet and the power port on the back of the PS5. If the cord doesn’t show any signs of physical damage, that is unlikely to be the issue, but a replacement is the only option if it is damaged.

Reach out to PlayStation