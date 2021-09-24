iOS 15 tips: How to move the address bar back to the top of the Safari browser

iOS 15 introduced a number of new features for iPhone users. However, some aren't thrilled with a specific change and are wondering how to switch the address bar back to the top in the Safari browser.

The good news is that Apple isn't locking you into this change and moving the address bar back to the top of the browser is just a couple of clicks away.

If you haven't noticed it yet, the change is that Apple moved the address bar to the bottom of the Safari browser. There's certainly a logic to it, particularly for those with the larger iPhones, as reaching the top of the phone can be a stretch. However, moving a UI element that has been in the same spot for years is always going to draw some complaints and Apple may have anticipated this in making the change back so simple.

How to move the address bar back to the top in the Safari browser

Open Safari

Tap ᴀA on the left side of the address bar

Select Show Top Address Bar

(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

That's it, you're done! This will now be the default behavior for Safari every time you open it. If you change your mind later, simply follow the instructions above and select Show Bottom Address Bar.