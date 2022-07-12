Giggity! Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop now $899 on Amazon

Prime Day 2022 is still heating up, and there are plenty of gaming deals and gaming laptop deals to be had before the day's end.

Right now, the 15.6-inch Gigabyte G5 is on sale for $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from the original MSRP of $1,299. That means you save 400 big ones on this killer deal.

This configuration of the Gigabyte G5 is generously equipped with a Core i5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That means there's plenty of power under the hood to play your favorite PC games. The beautiful 1920 x 1080 IPS-level anti-glare display is also perfect for enjoying your favorite vids in hi-res.

This isn't the only laptop deal we've found for Prime Day, but it's one of the best gaming rigs we've seen so far. Stay tuned for more!

Weighing in at 8 pounds and measuring 10.15 x 14.21 x 1.09 inches, the Gigabyte G5 is larger than some competing laptops. Though we haven't tested this particular Gigabyte G5 model, it has an average rating of 4.4 on Amazon.com, and many positive reviews praise its speed and power. Other users appreciate its solid performance with hardware-heavy games, not to mention the expandable storage option — something you rarely see on most gaming laptops.

In short, the Gigabyte G5 puts powerful performance at your fingertips, and it's a solid choice if you're in the market for an affordable gaming laptop.

