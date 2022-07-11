Game on! Walmart is slashing 58% off the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

Prime Day 2022 is dominating the online retail space yet again this year, but Walmart has plenty of competing deals, as with the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset.

Right now, you can pick up the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset for just $29 at Walmart (opens in new tab), which is a whopping $41 off the original MSRP, and one of the best gaming headset deals we've seen this week. Wowsers!

Currently $41 off, the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset offers a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset looks old-school, and that's because sometimes the old ways are the best ways. Unlike the wireless Logitech G435 Lightspeed cans, which feature hidden beamforce mics, the G335 has a traditional boom-style mic in front, and a 3.5mm cable for wired connections. Thanks to 40mm neodymium drivers, you get plenty of robust sound, too.

While we didn't test these headphones ourselves, customer reviews give them an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. They're lightweight (8.5 ounces), easy to adjust, and come in three snazzy colors. Whether you need them for gaming, conference calls, or just catching up with friends over Zoom, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset delivers crystal clear audio and a dynamic soundscape — all at a bargain-bin price.