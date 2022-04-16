The best portable chargers are a burst of extra juice for your devices when you need it most. Finding yourself away from an outlet for too long could leave your electronics rapidly draining, leading you to an anxiety-inducing low-battery warning. Having a little something on hand to quickly give your devices a second wind is a godsend in these moments. The question is, which portable charger is best for you?

Sadly, the answer isn’t straightforward. Depending on where you are, what you’re doing and which devices you have with you, the answer to that question could vary wildly. After all, there’s little sense in suggesting you take a 1,000 mAh portable charger on a camping trip. In the same way, it’s not worthwhile to invest in a 50,000 mAh portable charging beast if all you want is a few extra minutes of Wordle while you’re out and about.

Laptops , phones , tablets and earphones can all benefit from an on-the-go charge. At Laptop Mag, we’ve scoured the internet to compile our list of the best you can currently get your hands on. Whether you’re caught short for charge on your commute, or your devices are running low after a draining day, these are the best portable chargers in 2022.

What are the best portable chargers?

Anker makes some of the best charging products around, and its name has rightfully become synonymous with quality and safety. The Anker PowerCore Slim is just one of many impressive portable chargers the Chinese manufacturer currently has on the market. Its safety measures, capacity and slim, durable design make it top of our list as the best portable charger in 2022.

If you’re looking for an ultra-portable charger that packs a punch, the Nimble CHAMP Lite is it. Nimble’s eco-friendly charger is made of 70% recycled consumer plastics and squeezes a 5,200 mAh battery capacity into a pocket-sized frame. That’s enough to charge most smartphones three times over, and thanks to fast-charge support, you’ll see results twice as fast.

MAXOAK’s phenomenal 50,000 mAh battery is a literal powerhouse, featuring enough charge to top up a 65W laptop twice — or give your smartphone a full charge at least ten times over. It even comes with 14 different laptop connections for popular brands to ensure maximum compatibility when it comes to charging. If you need a constant feed of power for a lengthy spell away from an outlet, there are few choices as worthy as the MAXOAK Power Bank 50000.

The best portable charger

(Image credit: Anker)

1. Anker PowerCore Slim The best portable charger Specifications Battery capacity: 10,000 mAh Output ports: 1 x USB-A Input ports: 1 x USB-C, 1 x Micro USB Size: 5.86 x 2.67 x 0.55 inches Weight: 7.49 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for phones and tablets + Overcharge and short circuit protection + Durable, scratch-resistant case + Airline friendly Reasons to avoid - Hot when in use

Anker’s PowerCore Slim is trim in size and big on power. At only half an inch thick and weighing just 212 grams, the PowerCore Slim is great for the palm or pocket, and manages to cram an impressive 10,000 mAh battery into its frame. From a single 4.5-hour USB-C, or Micro-USB charge (with a 10W charger), you can expect to fully power a smartphone up to three times over, or a tablet one or two times, depending on size.

Anker makes use of some proprietary technologies like PowerIQ and Voltage Boost to ensure the fastest charge possible — up to 2.4A. At the same time, advanced safety tech like Anker’s MultiProtect works to eliminate the risk of surges, short circuits, or any number of disasters. If this wasn’t impressive enough, Anker offers all this for just $21.99.

The best high-capacity portable charger

(Image credit: MAXOAK)

2. MAXOAK K2 Power Bank 50000 The best high-capacity portable charger Specifications Battery capacity: 50,000 mAh Output ports: 4 x USB-A, 1 x DC20V 5A, 1 x DC12V 2.5A Input ports: 1 x DC16.8V 2.5A Size: ‎8.1 x 5.3 x 1.3 inches Weight: 44.32 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible capacity + Works with everything from cameras to laptops + Multiple devices charged at once Reasons to avoid - Lengthy charge times - Expensive

If you’re looking for a portable charger with enough battery to keep up to six devices powered throughout the day, then MAXOAK’s power bank is ideal. While it commands a hefty $129 price tag, the charger has unparalleled battery capacity; it’s an impressive charger that can be stored in your bag for emergencies or lengthy road trips.

On a single six-to-eight-hour charge, the MAXOAK K2 Power Bank’s monstrous 50,000 mAh battery capacity can charge a single phone between 11 and 18 times over, tablets up to eight times, and even laptops running at 65 watts almost two and a half times. The portable charger also comes with 14 unique DC connectors to fit various laptops, ensuring maximum compatibility between devices. If you plan on powering multiple devices, or you have a power-hungry laptop you need to keep running, the MAXOAK K2 Power Bank 50000 is the perfect solution to keeping the lights on.

The best wireless portable charger

(Image credit: AUKEY)

3. AUKEY Basix Pro The best wireless portable charger Specifications Battery capacity: 20,000 mAh Output ports: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x Qi-compatible wireless charger Input ports: 1 x USB-C Size: 6.2 x 2.9 x 0.74 inches Weight: 12.48 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Charges 3 devices at once + 10W Qi-compatible + Qualcomm Quick Charge compatible + Decent capacity Reasons to avoid - Pricey

The AUKEY Basix Pro is a portable charger that can power up to three devices at once via USB-C, USB-A and a top-mounted Qi-compatible wireless charger. The Basix Pro can also be used as a mobile stand, allowing you to watch/stream media or comfortably play games while your device is charging. It’s a little bit on the pricey side at $47.99, but for capacity, portability and impressive multi-device charging, AUKEY’s portable charger could be well worth the investment.

The Basix Pro’s 20,000 mAh capacity is enough to fully charge most smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13 four to five times over. Most tablets, like the iPad mini , will be able to receive a full charge at least twice over. The wireless charger supports output levels of up to 10W, and if connected by cable, the Basix Pro makes use of USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 to deliver a charge at up to 18W. This can result in a fast charge of 50% in just 30 minutes for most smartphones.

The best USB-C portable charger

(Image credit: Anker)

4. Anker PowerCore III Elite The best USB-C portable charger Specifications Battery capacity: 25,600 mAh Output ports: 1 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A Input ports: 1 x USB-C Size: 7.22 x 3.24 x 0.94 inches Weight: 20.8 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for laptops, smartphones and tablets + Great battery capacity + Charge three devices at once + Decent safety features Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Anker PowerCore III Elite is a fantastic solution for your on-the-go power needs. Not only is the charger’s capacity a sizable 25,600 mAh, but Power IQ 3.0 charging technology allows virtually any compatible device to charge at its fastest possible speeds. Whether you need a battery backup for your laptop, AirPods , smartwatch, or smartphone, the PowerCore III Elite has you covered. Not only that, but it can charge three of those devices simultaneously via a 60W USB-C port and two USB-A ports with an 18W shared output.

One downside to the PowerCore III Elite is its sizable retail price of $159.99, though it can be found at retailers like Best Buy for a more palatable price of $117.99. That’s still a lot to put down on a portable charger, but the charger’s compatibility, capacity, and build quality are hard to beat. It’s a lofty purchase, but the PowerCore III Elite is a fantastic choice for those needing serious power on the go.

The best Apple portable charger

(Image credit: Apple)

5. Apple MagSafe Battery Pack The best Apple portable charger Specifications Battery capacity: 1,460 mAh Output ports: 1 x MagSafe wireless charger Input ports: 1 x Lightning Port, 1 x MagSafe wireless charger Size: 3.75 x 2.5 x 0.43 inches Weight: 6.24 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at John Lewis View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Small and unobtrusive design + Super portable + Wireless charging at 15W Reasons to avoid - Lower battery capacity - Expensive

Apple’s proprietary charger might not look as impressive on paper, but its actual performance isn’t to be overlooked — especially considering its tiny size. While most portable chargers seek to give you a number of full charges, the MagSafe battery pack is more of a temporary jolt to see you through your busiest days. With a battery capacity of only 1,460 mAh, you’re likely to receive a roughly 60% charge on an iPhone 12 Pro , which can be anywhere from an extra 3 hours of intensive use to an awesome 39 hours for just audio playback.

As with most Apple products, there’s an Apple price tag to contend with, and if you want to pick up the MagSafe Battery Pack, you’ll be looking to fork out around $99. Adding salt to the wound is the fact that the battery pack doesn’t include the recommended 20W USB-C power adapter, or even a USB-C to lightning cable to aid in recharging. However, the MagSafe battery pack can be charged while attached to an iPhone through reverse charging.

The best compact portable charger

(Image credit: Nimble)

6. Nimble CHAMP Lite Portable Charger The best compact portable charger Specifications Battery capacity: 5,200 mAh Output ports: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A Input ports: 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A Size: 3 x 2.2 x 0.99 inches Weight: 5.92 ounces Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Ultra-compact + Charges two devices at once + 15W USB-C charging + Environmentally friendly build Reasons to avoid - For what it is? None

The batteries and plastics that go into making portable chargers aren’t exactly great for the environment. Disposable portable chargers alone are about as eco-friendly as burning a mountain of rubber tires. Thankfully, some portable charger manufacturers are taking note and offering more environmentally viable products. The Nimble CHAMP Lite is one of those devices, made from over 70% REPLAY post-consumer recycled plastics and arriving in plastic-free packaging that is free of harmful inks or dyes.

While Nimble’s environmental efforts are deserving of praise, so too are their efforts to make the Nimble CHAMP Lite one of the best portable chargers on the market for its size and pricing. With a battery capacity of 5,200 mAh, you’ll be able to charge most smartphones three times over before running out of juice. What’s more, 15W USB-C charging means compatible high-speed charging devices can top up their power reserves up to 2x faster.

The best rugged portable charger

(Image credit: Novoo)

7. Novoo Waterproof Portable Charger The best rugged portable charger Specifications Battery capacity: 10,000 mAh Output ports: 1 x USB-C PD, 1 x USB-A Input ports: 1 x USB-C Size: 5.5 x 2.7 x 0.67 inches Weight: 7.68 ounces Today's Best Deals Visit Site Reasons to buy + Universal compatibility + IP67 waterproof rated durability + Built-in flashlight + Short circuit and surge protection Reasons to avoid - Capacity could be higher

Whether you’re planning a hike or a camping excursion — or maybe you were just born with butter fingers — rugged devices are fantastic protection against drops, shocks, dust and water. Made of silicone rubber and sturdy thermoplastics, the Novoo is ideal for those looking for a portable charger that can deliver a jolt of power in harsh conditions. The Novoo is IP67 waterproof rated, meaning it is splashproof, dustproof, shockproof and can support full immersion in water up to a meter in depth — making it an ideal companion for your adventures in the great outdoors.

Novoo’s portable charger has a 10,000 mAh battery capacity, which is enough to charge most Apple or Android smartphones up to six times over. The USB-C charging port also features Power Delivery, allowing 18W fast-charging both to and from the device — resulting in up to 50% restored battery in just 30 minutes. The Novoo Waterproof Portable Charger is both speedy and sturdy, and will easily justify its $33.78 asking price to the right person.

The best premium portable charger

(Image credit: Omni)

8. Omni 20+ The best premium portable charger Specifications Battery capacity: 20,000 mAh Output ports: 1 x wireless charging 10W, 2 x USB-A 18W, 1 x USB-C 60W, DC 100W, AC 100W Input ports: 1 x USB-C Size: 5.0 x 4.8 x 0.91 inches Weight: 22.4 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Maplin UK View at Maplin UK Reasons to buy + 100W AC/DC laptop output + 10W wireless charging + USB hub functionality Reasons to avoid - Capacity could be larger - Very expensive

The Omni 20+ is a truly universal portable charger. From laptops to smartphones, and almost every other piece of tech you can think of, the Omni 20+ is a great pairing for on-the-go power. The Omni 20+ has five different charging methods at hand, including 10W wireless charging, two 18W USB-A ports, a 60W USB-C port, a 100W AC socket and an adjustable 100W DC port. The available battery capacity of just 20,000 mAh might seem on the low side for a premium device like this, but it is still more than enough to charge a 15-inch laptop to 100% while away from an outlet.

While it works great as a travel companion to supply your devices with power on the go, the Omni 20+ pulls double duties as a USB hub — allowing data transfer across connected devices. It’s also a smart way of keeping the Omni 20+ topped up and useful when you’re back at your desk, as it can easily blend into your workspace while on charge. The Omni 20+ is a brilliant portable charger that has a lot to offer, but the mighty $249 price tag attached to it could be too much for most to overlook.