Will Motorola Announce an Intel-Powered Phone on Sept. 18?

Motorola Mobility was one of the first manufacturers to jump on Intel's mobile processor bandwagon, but the partnership has yet to yield any actual fruit in the form of real products. The relationship could ripen next month, however: Today, Motorola and Intel shipped around invites for a September 18 press event in London, asking permission to take attendees "to the edge."

All the way back at CES, the two companies announced that they had entered into a "multi-year, multi-device" partnership to bring Intel's mobile chips to Motorola's mobile offerings. Could this be the first Intel Medfield-powered Motorola phone?

A February report by PocketNow showed mock-up images of a Motorola phone with Intel internals, but that mock-up looks strikingly similar to the Motorola Droid RAZR M 4G LTE that was outed yesterday, so don't be surprised if whatever device the companies unveil at the event looks totally different.

September is going to be a packed month for mobile announcements. Motorola and Verizon are holding another press event on September 5, where the two companies are expected to announce the aforementioned Droid RAZR M 4G LTE as well as the Droid RAZR HD. Meanwhile -- literally -- Microsoft and Nokia are holding their own event the very same day, which is rumored to be the grand unveiling of the first Windows Phone 8 devices. Amazon obviously knows the value in being fashionably late, as it has scheduled an event for September 6th, while the iPhone 5 is widely anticipated to be announced on September 12th. Whew!

