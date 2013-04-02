Wacom Unveils New Bamboo Stylus Mini for Smartphones and Tablets

You don't have to be a Samsung Galaxy Note II owner to use a stylus with your smartphone. The new Wacom Bamboo Stylus mini is ready to be your styli of choice, for just $14.95. The plated-metal body with soft-touch rubber is available in six bright colors, including black, blue, green, pink, red and white.

We were fans of the larger Wacom Bamboo Stylus Duo for iPad, and expect similar comfort when using this little guy. It measures just 1.85 inches. The smaller size makes it well suited for use with smaller screens, and we can see this accessory as appealing to those with long fingernails who find precision typing or drawing on a small screen particularly difficult.

We also like that the plastic at the end of the string can be plugged into your phone or tablet's headphone jack for safe keeping. The company claims the "soft plug material will not damage the headphone jack, even after frequent use."

Helpfully the pen nib is exchangeable, should it start to get worn out, and a 5-pack of replacements can be had at store.wacom.com for $7.95.