Vizio Unveils New Sub-$300 8-Inch Tablet

Vizio is the latest entrant into the budget Android 2.3 tablet fray with its new 8-inch (1024 x 768-pixel touchscreen) Tablet. The slate is available today at Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, and Walmart for just $299. Smartly, the HDMI-enabled Vizio Tablet comes preloaded with the company's Internet Apps Plus, which turns the 1.2 pound device into a universal remote that works with Vizio TVs and Blu-ray players. The device also offers access to the Android Market.

Including support for Flash and sporting three speakers, this Wi-Fi-only tablet is meant for multimedia consumption. Plus, the front facing VGA webcam means it will work for video chat. Other built-in features include 1GB CPU, 2GB of internal storage, and space for up to 32GB of additional storage.