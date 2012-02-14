Toy Fair Day 2 Wrap-up: Augmented Reality and Another Kids' Tablet

Day two of Toy Fair 2012--and this marks our final day of scouring the showroom floor for the latest and greatest in tech-flavored toys. Though our stay at the Javits Center was short, we saw plenty of promising toys today, from a kiddie tablet to a slew of iPad-friendly app-cessories.

Hasbro zAPPed iPad Games

Hasbro has always been a frontrunner in the toy industry, so it's no surprise that the company has some valuable additions to the increasingly popular app-cessories category. The new zAPPed line of games works with an iPad, iPhone or iPod touch, and we got a sneak peek at the upcoming Monopoly version.

Discovery Bay Duo Pop

Discovery Bay was also on hand with an app-cessory that works with the iPad. The Duo Pop includes "pop buttons" and a sensor for playing six games on the tablet. Confused? Take a look at our video demo with the game Swoop.

Kurio Children's Tablet

The MEEP! tablet isn't the only new slate that will soothe safety-minded parents. The Kurio tablet also includes deep parental controls, and it runs a customized version of Android (Ice Cream Sandwich by the time it ships in September).

Hasbro Lazer Tag Blaster

Hasbro's Lazer Tag Blaster works with an iPhone/iPod touch app for a multiplayer or single-player shooter game. It's one of the coolest applications of augmented reality that we've seen yet.