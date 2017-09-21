Take Up to $200 Off Dell's Chart-Topping XPS Laptops

Dell's XPS laptops are in the process of getting an overhaul. Systems such as the Editors' Choice XPS 13 are being outfitted with Intel's new 8th-generation Core processors.

Buy on Dell

For bargain hunters that means one thing — better deals on Dell's current fleet of XPS laptops.

Since Intel unveiled its new CPUs, we've noticed an uptick in XPS deals and this week Dell is slashing prices again with a set of coupons that discount both the entry-level and high-end XPS laptops. The coupons include:

$50 off $499 or more via code "50OFF499"

$499 or more via code "50OFF499" $100 off $999 or more via code "100OFF999"

$999 or more via code "100OFF999" $200 off $1,599 or more via code "200OFF1599"

After applying the coupon, XPS prices start at just $734.99 for the base XPS 13 and $881.99 for the base XPS 15. However, it's the premium (i.e. costlier) configurations with Core i7 CPUs and up to 512GB SSDs that receive a bigger $200 price cut.

If you're wondering what kind of benefits Intel's 8th-gen CPUs will bring, the manufacturer says the new CPUs are up to 40 percent faster than the current gen. Intel's mainstream "U series" chips will also be bumped from dual-core to quad-core, which should allow for better multitasking.

On the downside, the CPU roll out will likely take time and the new crop of systems are expected to cost more than Dell's current fleet of XPS systems.