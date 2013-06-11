Tablets Ownership Among American Adults is Higher Than Ever, Study Says

We’ve heard plenty about the rise of mobile and the decreasing demand for traditional PCs, and now we’re seeing yet another piece of evidence to support that idea. A recent study from Pew Internet has found that a third of American adults 18 and older now own a tablet computer—nearly doubling statistics for the same age group from last year.

Since slates became part of the mainstream mobile market in 2010, tablet ownership has shown steady growth year over year among Americans 18 and older. According to Pew, eight percent of Americans in this age group owned tablets in May 2011, with that number growing to 18 percent in April 2012 and now reaching 34 percent in May 2013.

This is a far cry from the three percent of American adults who owned tablets three years ago in May 2010. What’s more, nearly half of American adults between the ages of 35 and 44 now own a tablet, which outnumbers the statistics for other age demographics by a significant margin.

PC sales, by comparison, are projected to be sluggish throughout 2013. The IDC recently predicted that global PC shipments will fall by 7.8 percent this year, which is a steep change from the 1.3 percent drop it previously forecasted.

As the PC market continues to shift toward mobile, device makers are making efforts to mirror the PC experience on slates. In fact, the next generation of tablet computers may reflect this trend more than ever. At this year’s Computex showcase in Taipei, Acer and Microsoft unveiled the world’s first 8-inch tablet to run the full desktop version of Windows 8. ASUS also revealed its 11.6-inch Transformer Book Trio, which comes with two CPUs and a detachable keyboard with support for both Windows 8 and Android.