Tablet World Series 2013: Lenovo Miix2 vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 2

Today's Tablet World Series game is a battle of two Windows 8.1 tablets as the Lenovo Miix2 takes on the Microsoft Surface Pro 2 in a battle to determine which device will face the Samsung Galaxy note 10.1 in tomorrow's championship round.

The 8-inch, $299 Lenovo Miix2 promises strong value in a compact form factor. This lightweight Baytrail powered tablet weighs just 12.3 ounces and promises up to 7 hours of endurance. With its optional stylus, the Miix2 could be a great tool for students or small business people on the go.

A follow-up to the popular Surface Pro, the Microsoft Surface Pro 2 is the big daddy of tablets with a large, 10.6-inch full HD screen and a powerful Intel 4th Generation Core i5 CPU. With its Type Cover and adjustable stand, the Surface Pro is ready to replace your laptop, but at $899 plus another $130 for a keyboard it costs more than many high-end notebooks.

So which Windows tablet gets to take on our Android winner? Only you and your fellow readers can decide. Vote today through 9 a.m. tomorrow, November 1, 2013 at 9 a.m. ET.

