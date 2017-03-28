Surface Pro 4 Hits Lowest Price Ever

The Surface Pro 4 is no stranger to price cuts and it appears Redmond's beloved hybrid is back in the deal spotlight. Amazon is offering the entry level Surface Pro 4 for $673.98, which in addition to being $126 under retail and $26 under Microsoft's direct price, is also the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1.

The Surface Pro 4 is Microsoft's current-generation 2-in-1, featuring a stunning 12.1-inch PixelSense display and Intel's 6th-generation processors. While the Surface Pro line hasn't been upgraded since 2015, this 2-in-1 still provides enough muscle to power through daily tasks.

The configuration that's currently on sale is the entry-level model, which includes a 12-inch, 2736 x 1824 resolution touchscreen LCD, 0.9-GHz Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. You'll also find an 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and both USB 3.0 connectivity and an SD card slot.

It's worth noting that this package doesn't include the Surface Pro 4 Type Cover, which would add an additional $129.99. It does, however, include the Surface Pen.

At $673, the Surface Pro 4 is at an all-time price low and still $100 cheaper than competitors like the 12-inch iPad Pro. Users who need extra power can upgrade to the Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD model, which at $954.77 is $245 off.