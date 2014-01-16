Sprint Easy Pay Lets Customers Upgrade Phones Whenever

Just as we say goodbye to Sprint's One Up plan, we say hello to the new Easy Pay program. Sprint's new offer means eligible customers will be allowed to upgrade to a shiny, new phone whenever; spreading payments over a two-year span.

Phones will still have a down payment required, but monthly payments will eventually pay off a phone. Before you're allowed a new upgrade you must pay off your previous purchase. You can, however, sell back your old phone through the company's Buyback program for up to $300, which may take the sting out of the cost of the phone. Existing customers can go to the carrier's site to check eligibility.

“We know our customers don’t want to wait a certain amount of time before they can switch to the latest and greatest phone,” said Tom Roberts, Sprint senior vice president for marketing in a press release. “Now, our customers can get what they want, when they want it.”

This news comes just a few days after Sprint axed its One Up early upgrade program. The carrier is also pushing its new Framily plans, which offer discounts for adding more members to a friends and family plan. For example, you can pay as little as $25 per month for 1GB of data and unlimited voice and text if there are 7 people on the plan.