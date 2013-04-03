SkyDrive for iOS Finally Gets Support for iPhone 5, iPad mini

Apple-loving SkyDrive users have a reason to cheer. Apple finally permitted Microsoft to update its SkyDrive app for iOS to version 3.0, which includes support for the iPhone 5 and the iPad mini. This seemingly indicates an end to hostilities between the two tech giants over this particular app. Microsoft had previously objected to Apple's required 30 percent share of any revenue generated via in-app purchases for additional storage.

In addition to iPhone 5 and iPad mini support, the SkyDrive update includes the ability to download full resolution photos from your SkyDrive account to your iPhone or iPad. Users also have control over the size of photos uploaded to, and downloaded from, an account. The app icons got a facelift, and opening and saving files to SkyDrive should work better within other iOS apps.

During our recent speed tests of various cloud storage services, SkyDrive proved to be middle of the road at uploading and downloading files when compared to Mega, Google Drive, SugarSync and Dropbox.

