Wireless Pen Mouse Works on Your Jeans and Skin

To put it bluntly, the traditional keyboard and mouse set up can get a little mundane for some computer owners. Avid web surfers and bloggers can say goodbye to that sore wrist, carpal tunnel feeling that only comes from hours in front of the computer. Whether you’re lying in bed reading or editing images in Photoshop, Genius’s redesigned Pen Mouse turns any surface -- even your clothing or skin -- into a mouse pad.

Announced today, Genius is offering its 2.4GHz wireless Pen Mouse in carbon grey and silver, with a slight upgrade to its grip. The gadget, which is compatible with Windows 7, Vista and XP, was initially introduced in 2011 and comes with DPI settings that can be switched between 400, 800 and 1200. It connects to your PC via a wireless USB Pico receiver and runs on an AAA alkaline battery.

DPI controls the sensitivity and precision of the mouse, and this range is standard for an optical mouse. Gaming mice that are tailored for extreme accuracy can reach up to 5000 DPI, but the 1200 number leans toward the higher end in terms of traditional mouse responsiveness. The Pen Mouse sports seemingly average precision, but given its form factor and design, an even-higher DPI model would be optimal for photo and media editors.

Genius boasts that these sensitivity settings will translate to any surface—including the palm of your hand, your jeans and other unconventional materials. The Pen Mouse comes equipped with the standard clicking features you would find on your regular mouse as well. A slight downward push activates the left click function, with right click and flying scroll buttons located toward the tip of the device.

The Pen Mouse in carbon grey and silver is available in the United States starting today for $49.99.