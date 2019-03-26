Amazon PC Gaming Sale: Huge Savings on Razer, Alienware and More

From laptops to gaming mice, Amazon is taking up to 50 percent off a wide selection of gaming accessories during its 1-day sale.

The sale includes some of our favorite gear like the Editor's Choice Razer Kiyo Webcam, which is $30 off and at an all-time price low. Noteworthy deals include:

Amazon's sale also includes an Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2060 for $1,599. That's about $10 cheaper than Dell's current sale price for the same configuration. However, at Dell you have the option of getting the Alienware m15 w/ RTX 2060 with a 1TB hybrid drive (instead of the 512GB SSD included in Amazon's config) for $1,366.50 via coupon code "SAVE17".

Amazon's deal of the day ends March 27 at 2:59am ET.