Amazon PC Gaming Sale: Huge Savings on Razer, Alienware and More

From laptops to gaming mice, Amazon is taking up to 50 percent off a wide selection of gaming accessories during its 1-day sale.
The sale includes some of our favorite gear like the Editor's Choice Razer Kiyo Webcam, which is $30 off and at an all-time price low. Noteworthy deals include:
- TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender for $19.99 ($8 off)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse for $37.99 ($32 off)
- Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse for $44.99 ($35 off)
- Razer Kiyo for $69.99 ($30 off)
- HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Gaming Headset for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 ($90 off)
- Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $593.99 ($106 off, Ryzen 5 3550H/8GB/256GB/Radeon RX 560X)
- shop the entire gaming sale at Amazon
Amazon's sale also includes an Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2060 for $1,599. That's about $10 cheaper than Dell's current sale price for the same configuration. However, at Dell you have the option of getting the Alienware m15 w/ RTX 2060 with a 1TB hybrid drive (instead of the 512GB SSD included in Amazon's config) for $1,366.50 via coupon code "SAVE17".
Amazon's deal of the day ends March 27 at 2:59am ET.