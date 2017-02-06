Save Up to $45 on Amazon Fire Tablet and Kindle E-Readers

Throughout the years, Amazon has amassed a variety of Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers at various price points. In celebration of Valentine's Day, the online giant is discounting the majority of them with prices now starting as low as $39.99. This includes models like the Fire Tablet 7 and the rarely discounted Kindle Voyage E-Reader. All deals are valid through February 14.

Amazon Fire Tablets

Fire Tablet 7 for $39.99 ($10 off): The Fire Tablet 7 offers easy access to Amazon's vast universe of multimedia content like Prime Video, Prime Music, and the Amazon Underground App Store. It features a 7-inch 1024 x 600 IPS display, 1.3GHz quad-core ARM Cortex A7 CPU, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage (expandable via microSD), and a 2MP/VGA camera on the rear and front, respectively.

Fire Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 ($20 off): The Fire Kids Edition Tablet comes with tons of kid-friendly content, impressive parental controls, and an unbeatable 2-year guarantee that allows you to exchange and replace the tablet for free with no questions asked. It features a 7-inch 1024 x 600 IPS display, 1.3-GHz quad-core ARM Cortex A7 CPU, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage (expandable via microSD), and a 2MP/VGA camera on the rear and front, respectively.

Amazon Kindle E-Readers

Kindle E-Reader 6-inch for $59.99 ($20 off): The Kindle is Amazon's most basic e-reader. It features a 6-inch display with 167 ppi resolution.

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader 6-inch for $99.99 ($20 off): The Paperwhite features a bright, new backlight for nighttime reading and an improved user interface. It offers a best-in-class experience that's easy to use and easy on the eyes. It features a 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution and four built-in LED lights.

Kindle Voyage E-Reader 6-inch for $179.99 ($20 off): The Voyage is Amazon's top-of-the-line e-reader made of a single piece of magnesium for a durable and downright sexy look. It features a 6-inch display with 300 ppi resolution and six built-in LED lights and an adaptive light sensor.

Bundles

Kindle for Kids Bundle for $79.99 ($2o off): This bundle includes the Kindle for Kids tablet (without a sponsored screen saver) and a free cover.

Kindle Essentials Bundle for $94.97 ($35 off): This bundle includes a Kindle with Special Offers, Amazon cover, and 5W power adapter.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $139.97 ($40 off): This bundle includes the Paperwhite with Special Offers, an Amazon leather cover, and 5W power adapter.

Kindle Voyage Essentials Bundle for $234.97 ($45 off): This bundle includes the Kindle Voyage with Special Offers, Amazon leather cover, and a 5W power adapter.