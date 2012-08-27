Samsung Teases Windows 8 Hybrid Tablet, Coming to IFA 2012

Samsung may have just suffered a billion dollar blow at the hands of Apple, but if an intriguing teaser is any indication, at least one of the company's upcoming products won't have to worry about being accused of being an iPad rip-off. A post on Samsung Notebook's Facebook page shows a Windows 8 tablet sitting atop notebook keyboard, indicating the company is gearing up to officially announce a hybrid device at the IFA 2012 trade show that starts Friday.

"Don't worry, it's just around the corner..." the post teases, but what exactly is "it?" It very well could be the Samsung Series 5 Hybrid the company showed us earlier in the year. The Samsung Series 5 Hybrid's keyboard attaches to the tablet portion at the hinge using a magnetic connector, allowing you to easily remove the tablet portion alone for less cumbersome transportation when you only need a slate. The design may sound somewhat questionable, but the magnetic connection felt very secure during our short time with the Hybrid. Most hybrid Windows 8 devices we've seen use a physical latch instead.

When we visited the company in Korea earlier this year, Samsung told us it plans to offer two variations of the Samsung Series 5 Hybrid, one with a smartphone-type processor and another with an Intel ULV CPU. Each will sport a touch-tastic 11.6-inch display, but only the model with the ULV processor will include a true 1080p HD screen.

Is this the teaser for the Samsung Series 5 Hybrid or are we barking up the wrong tree entirely? We'll know later in the week when IFA 2012 kicks off. We'll be at the event to bring you coverage straight from the show floor.

