Samsung's New Notebook 9 Pen Gets Bigger Size, Upgraded S Pen

Editor's Note: This post has been updated by Phillip Tracy with hands-on impressions of the Notebook 9.

Samsung's adding a new Notebook 9 Pen laptop to its lineup, giving its 13-inch 2-in-1 a 15-inch big brother. Coming in 2019 (pricing is TBA), the new Notebook 9 Pen laptops will also feature upgraded S Pens. I got to spend some time with the laptops and really enjoyed the Ocean Blue finish on its sleek chassis. That being said, the overall design of the laptop hasn't changed this year, which is a shame because slimmer, lighter and sexier laptops are debuting this year.

The other major difference of this year's Notebook 9 Pen laptops over last year's model comes in the S Pen that Samsung includes. First of all, the company is claiming that the pen offers reduced latency for twice as fast inking. We didn't much time with the S-Pen, but our sister site, Tom's Guide, praised the stylus in its review of the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung's also adding the option to switch out the S Pen tips. The Notebook 9 Pen laptops will include three different tips, so you can get the tactile response you prefer.

MORE: Best 2-in-1s - Laptop/Tablet Hybrids

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13 and Notebook 9 Pen 15 Specs

Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13” Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 15” Display (inches, pixels) 13-inch, 1920 x 1080 15-inch, 1920 x 1080 Weight 2.5 pounds 3.4 pounds Processor Intel 8th Gen Core i7 Intel 8th Gen Core i7 Graphics Integrated NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (2GB) Memory TBA TBA Storage TBA TBA Ports Thunderbolt 3 (2x), USB Type-C (1x), Headphone/Mic port, microSD reader Thunderbolt 3 (2x), USB Type-C (1x), Headphone/Mic port, microSD reader S-Pen Included Included Dimensions 12.1 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches 13.7 x 9 x 0.7 inches

Both Notebook 9 Pen laptops will feature a changed port array as well, dropping the previous model's boxy, Type-A USB 3.0 port and HDMI output, and replacing it with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports. And since these laptops are also losing their power jacks, you'll be relying on one of those Type-C ports for power.

Samsung doesn't note which 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors will be included in these laptops, nor does it note the amount of RAM or SSD storage they pack. We hope to find actual specifics at CES.

Samsung claims these laptops will last up to 15 hours on a single charge, a lengthy time we can't wait to test against the Laptop Mag Battery Test.

The 13-inch Notebook 9 Pen weighs 2.5 pounds, a bit heftier than its 2.2-pound predecessor. The 15-inch Notebook 9 Pen weighs 3.4 pounds. Despite the added weight, the Notebook 9 Pen still felt lightweight in the hand. Despite its compact size, the smaller model still makes for a rather cumbersome tablet when you flip its display back 180 degrees. These laptops feature all-metal chassis' with aluminum frames.

The FHD panel on the 13.3-inch model looked bright and crisp, albiet, in a dark environment. The real test will come in our poorly lit New York City office when once we receive a full review unit.