How to Use Optimized Storage in macOS

If your hard drive is almost full, it may be time to move some of your files to the cloud. But which ones? And when? In macOS, Apple has included a storage optimization tool to let you move or delete files with ease. You can even set it to complete some of these tasks automatically.

Here's how to use Optimized Storage on a Mac:

1. Click the Apple logo in the top left-hand corner of the screen.

2. Click "About This Mac."

3. Click Storage.

4. Click Details. Or Manage, if you're on High Sierra.

5. You'll be presented with four options:

Moving older photos and videos to iCloud

Removing TV shows and movies you've watched (you can always redownload them)

Deleting your trash automatically

Reviewing and deleting files individually

6. Select your option.

7. Confirm your option.

The rest will happen automatically.

macOS High Sierra Tips