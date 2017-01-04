Nvidia GeForce Now Brings Best Games to Every PC and Mac

It's been a long-running joke that Apple Macbooks are not suited for gaming. Thanks to Nvidia, the PC Master Race might soon have to wipe that smug look off their faces.

The company just announced its GeForce Now service at CES 2-17, which is essentially an on-demand gaming service that takes advantage of the company's GPU-drive cloud service. Essentially, gamers that don't have the latest GPUs can now play some of the most taxing games by using Nvidia's massive grid of supercomputers.

That means starting in March, just about anyone with a Mac or an older PC can play AAA titles at 1080p at 60 frames per second. Starting at $25 per 20 hours of play, this service is definitely a game changer.

During the quick demo, we watched as GeForce Now and its Steam App was launched on both a Mac and a PC. After about 10-15 seconds, the app was up and running and showing the user's complete gaming library. It was remarkable to see games like Rocket League and Rise of the Tomb Raider, games that normally wouldn't run on a Mac, ready to launch. Gamers will also have the ability to purchase Steam titles in GeForce Now, but that feature was not shown.

But back to those games. My mouth was agape when the Nvidia rep launched Rise of the Tomb Raider on the Mac. After tweaking a few settings, the game launched in all its glory, showing Lara and her companion climbing an icy crag with virtually no lag. If Nvidia can sustain this level of graphical fidelity with millions of gamers happily streaming away, it could potentially be the great equalizer between the budget-confined gamer and the deep-pocketed enthusiast.

Either way, I'm looking forward to taking the service for a spin when it launches in March.