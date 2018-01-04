Lenovo's New ThinkPads Have 8th Gen Core, Webcam Cover

Lenovo will be refreshing its list of ThinkPad notebooks at the CES 2018 technology trade show in Las Vegas. The new lineup includes new entries in the ThinkPad T, X and L lines, with Intel's 8th Gen Intel Core i CPUs, thinner designs and more ne features.

Notably, every single one of these laptops will use USB Type-C power adapters and a new physical webcam cover that Lenovo is deeming "ThinkShutter." The latter of these will likely save thousands of users from putting tape or stickers over their webcams.

For the first time, the L-series is incorporating 2-in-1 designs with a Yoga-branded model. Additionally, Lenovo is also introducting its own docking system, ThinkPad Ultra, that makes it easy to connect the new systems to monitors and ports.

Here are all the new ThinkPads.

ThinkPad X280

Lenovo says the updated X280 is 15 percent thinner than last year's model and 20 percent lighter at 2.6 pounds. It's MIL-SPEC tested and can get an 80 percent charge in 60 minutes with Lenovo's Rapid Charge. Release: January 2018CPU: Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7RAM: Up t0 16GBDisplay: 12.5-inch up to FHD, touch screenStorage: Up to 1TB SSDEstimated Battery Life: 13 hoursSize: 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.7 inchesWeight: 2.6 pounds

ThinkPad X380 Yoga

The ThinkPad x380 Yoga is a premium business 2-in-1 with some standout features beyond its clamshell sibling. It includes IR cameras for Windows Hello and a stylus. Release:January 2018CPU:Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7RAM:Up t0 16GBDisplay:13,3-inch up to FHD, touch screenStorage:Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDEstimated Battery Life:13.6 hoursSize:12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inchesWeight:3.1 pounds

ThinkPad T480

The successor to our current favorite business notebook, the ThinkPad T480 features increased performance, a ThinkShutter camera cover, side-docking and a long-lasting battery.Release:January 2018CPU:Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vProRAM:Up t0 32GBDisplay:14-inch, 1366 x 768, 1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440Storage:Up to 1TB SSD; up to 1TB HDD.Estimated Battery Life:14.5 hours with3-cell battery (6-cell optional)Size:13.3 x 9.2 x 0.8 inchesWeight:3.5 pounds

ThinkPad T480s

The ThinkPad T480s is meant for a road warrior, with a thinner chassis than its sibling.Release:January 2018CPU:Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vProRAM:Up t0 24GBDisplay:14-inch, 1080p or 2560 x 1440.Storage:Up to 1TB PCIe SSDEstimated Battery Life:13.5 hoursSize:13 x 8.9 x 0.7 inchesWeight:2.9 pounds

ThinkPad T580

The ThinkPad T580 is for users who need bigger screens and more powerful graphics. It features a 15-inch display with up to 4K resolution, an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU and an insane quoted 27 hour battery life.Release:January 2018CPU:Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vProGPU:Optional Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPURAM:Up t0 32GBDisplay:15-inch, 1080p or 2560 x 1440.Storage:Up to 2TB SSD; 1TB PCIe SSDBattery:Up to 27 hours with extended batterySize:14.4 x 9.95 x .8 inchesWeight:4.3 pounds

ThinkPad L380

The L380 represents Lenovo's value push in the enterprise, starting at just $609. Release:January 2018CPU:Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vProRAM:Up t0 32GBDisplay:13-inch, 1080p, touch screenStorage:Up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDBattery:Up to 12 hoursSize:12.7 x 8.8 x .07 inchesWeight:3.2 pounds

ThinkPad L380 Yoga

The L380's Yoga version is a 2-in-1 with a bend-back display.Release:January 2018CPU:Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vProRAM:Up t0 32GBDisplay:13-inch, 1080p, touch screenStorage:Up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDBattery:Up to 12 hoursSize:12.7 x 8.8 x .7 inchesWeight:3.4 pounds

ThinkPad L480

If you're on a budget but need some extra graphics oomph, the ThinkPad L480 can be configured with an AMD Radeon 530 GPU. Release:January 2018CPU:Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vProRAM:Up t0 32GBDisplay:14-inch, HD or FHD, Touch optionalStorage:Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, 1TB HDDBattery:Up to 12 hoursSize:13.2 x 9.2 x 0.9 inchesWeight:3.7 pounds

ThinkPad L580

The ThinkPad L580 is similar to the L480, but it has a larger, 15-inch display.Release:January 2018CPU:Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 with vProRAM:Up t0 32GBDisplay:15-inch, HD or FHDStorage:Up to 512GB PCIe SSD, 2TB HDDBattery:Up to 11 hoursSize:14.8 x 10 x 0.9 inchesWeight:4.5 pounds

