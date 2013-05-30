New 14-inch Razer Blade is Sleek Gaming Powerhouse

Smaller, lighter and loads more powerful -- that's the name of the game. On the heels of the Nvidia's announcement of its new GeForce GT 700M Series GPUs, Razer has announced two new notebooks: the 14-inch Razer Blade and 17-inch Razer Blade Pro.

Weighing 4.1 pounds and measuring 13.6 x 9.3 x 0.66-inches, the 14-inch Blade comfortably claims the title of the world's thinnest gaming notebook. But the Blade is more than a svelte chassis, packing one of Intel's upcoming fourth-generation Haswell processors and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M GPU with 2GB of VRAM -- essentially cramming a bucking bronco into a matchbox. Yet, the company claims that the Blade will last up to 6 hours on a charge.

The 17-inch Blade Pro also has some enviable dimensions, at 6.5 pounds and 16.8 x 10.9 x 0.88-inches. Like the Blade, the Blade Pro will sport a fourth-generation Intel Haswell chip and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M GPU. The Blade Pro will also feature a 1080p display while the Blade will have a 1600 x 900 panel. Both notebooks will offer 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and run Windows 8. Gamers who need more storage can upgrade to a 256GB or 512GB SSD for either system.

Both systems feature a backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting capabilities. As with the previous generation of its gaming notebook, the Blade Pro will have an LCD trackpad to the right of the keyboard, which will feature Razer's innovative SwitchBlade UI and 10 dynamic adaptive tactile keys. The 14-inch Blade will sport a more traditional touchpad beneath the keyboard.

Razer has sweetened the pot for creative professionals, adding Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premier Pro, GIMP and Maya free of charge.

The Blade and the Blade Pro will be available for pre-order on June 3rd starting at $1,799 and $2,299 respectively.