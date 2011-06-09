Motorola Triumph Lands On Virgin Mobile in July: 4-inch Screen, Slim Design

In addition to the new Photon 4G for Sprint, Motorola just unveiled the Triumph slated to arrive on Virgin Mobile in July. This Android 2.2 Froyo handset is the first Motorola device to be sold by the carrier and will boast a big 4.1-inch (800 x 400, WVGA) touchscreen.

Also on the Triumph is a 5-megapixel rear camera along with a front-facing VGA camera for video chat. The phone can capture HD movies in 720p resolution at 30 fps too, and will have an HDMI port to output video content to HDTVs.

In terms of memory, the handset is endowed with 512MB of RAM, a healthy 2GB allotment of ROM, plus a microSD card slot for extra expansion (up to 32GB). A 1-GHZ Qualcomm Snapdrago MSM8655 processor will power the phone.

Other niceties include a Virgin Mobile Live 2.0 app, described as a social networking music application. The software, says Virgin Mobile, has strong Twitter and Facebook integration and will allow users to check into live music events similar to location-based apps like FourSquare. Pricing has not been announced but we will let you know as we learn more.