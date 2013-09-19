Moto X Coming to Republic Wireless for $299, New $5 Monthly Plan

Now this is more like it. Republic Wireless is adding the Moto X to is phone lineup this November for just $299 off contract, $300 less than competing carriers. The device will tap into Republic Wireless' service, which will start at just $5 for unlimited talk, text, data over Wi-Fi.

For those unfamiliar with Republic Wireless, the provider made waves late in 2012 by offering unlimited talk, text and 3G for just $19 per month. The problem is that this deal was paired with the ancient Motorola Defy XT Android phone. Now the carrier has a true modern flagship in the Moto X, which offers touchless voice controls and an advanced X8 processing system for blazing fast performance.

Republic Wireless is also introducing four new plans. The $5 plan is designed for consumers will use the Moto X primarily at home and in the office. You'll use Wi-Fi for calling. Stepping up to the $10 monthly plan will add cellular calling, and Republic Wireless claims that switching between Wi-Fi and cellular networks will be much more seamless this time around.

Those who want the freedom of surfing the web, downloading apps and social networking on the go will want to consider Republic Wireless' $25 monthly plan, which includes unlimited 3G data. An unlimited 4G cellular plan costs $40 monthly, which still undercuts all the major carriers.

At first Moto X will not offer the Moto Maker customization option for personalizing your device, but it hopes to offer that capability once AT&T's exclusivity runs out.