MMT Unveils New Monitor2Go, Portable Monitor for Mobile Devices

LAS VEGAS -- Do you think that the 3.5-inch, 960 x 540 display of your iPhone 4S fails to do justice to the graphical marvel that is Infinity Blade? Wish you could watch Iron Man on a screen larger than your iPad's 9.7-inch display while traveling? Wish no more, as Mobile Monitor Technologies unveiled the first portable monitor compatible with mobile devices at CES 2012.

Building upon the first Monitor2Go -- unveiled by Mobile Monitor Technologies at last year's CES as the first portable monitor for computers -- the new Monitor2Go is not only compatible with USB-enabled notebooks and PCs but can also connect to Apple mobile devices such as the iPad and iPhone, as well as any HDMI-compatible smartphone or tablet. The 15.6-inch LCD LED display boasts an HD resolution of 1600 x 900.

Featuring a sleek and rugged aluminum design, the Monitor2Go can be used to lock in place and securely transport the iPad 2. At 1 inch thick and weighing less than 3 pounds, the monitor is also highly portable. The device features an HDMI input, USB mini-B input and two USB A inputs. An audio jack output allows speakers or headphones to connect to the monitor. Moreover, the Monitor2Go can be rotated 180 degrees to easily share with friends and colleagues, and can be used in either landscape or portrait modes.

According to Mobile Monitor Technologies, the Monitor2Go will be available early in the second quarter of 2012 for less than $300.