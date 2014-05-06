Microsoft Surface Mini May Launch May 20

We've heard plenty of rumors about a more compact version of Microsoft's Surface tablet, and we might see the final product soon. The Seattle hardware giant has sent out invites for a Surface-based event on May 20, where the purported Surface Mini could make its first official appearance.

The Surface Mini's potential reveal is hinted at in the invite itself, which reads "Join us for a small gathering." The May 20 event lines up with a previous rumor we heard pointing to a Spring 2014 release date for the miniature Surface.

MORE: Top 10 Tablets Available Now

The rumored Surface Mini could shrink the Surface 2's 10.6-inch 1920 x 1080 display down to an 8-inch one with the same resolution. A previous report suggests the small slate will run on an Intel Bay Trail CPU, and may utilize Windows 8.1 instead of Windows 8.1 RT. However, it's possible Microsoft will opt for RT instead, which means desktop programs would be off limits.

We've heard that the Surface Mini could utlilze a gesture control sensor in the vein of Xbox Kinect, which would help the slate stand out in a crowded field. The Cortana voice assistant for Windows Phone 8.1 would make a nice fit for a Surface Mini, but we don't anticipate this feature making its way to tablets in the short term.

The most recent additions to Microsoft Surface line are the Surface 2 and Surface 2 Pro, which both earned positive reviews from us thanks to their strong processors and crisp displays. Devices like the Dell Venue 8 Pro and Lenovo Miix 2 already provide a solid Windows 8.1 experience within a small device, so the purported Surface Mini has its work cut out for it.

via The Verge