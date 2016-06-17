Trending

How to Use Microsoft PowerPoint Like a Pro

By

Once you learn the basics of Microsoft PowerPoint, it will be easy to make simple presentations and organize your slides. With our tips and tricks, you can make PowerPoint more than useful — you can make it powerful. We’ll teach you how to make a picture transparent, insert a screen recording, share a presentation on YouTube and more. See our list below and learn how to use PowerPoint 2016 and prior like a master.

Microsoft PowerPoint Tips