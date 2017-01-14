How to Make Skype Forward Calls to Your Landline or Mobile Phone

Skype could easily serve as the hub for most of our communication but aside from those that use the mobile app with some regularity the biggest complaint would have to be in ensuring you get your calls no matter where you are. Call forwarding is a great option, and it’s an easy one to set up so that you don’t have to rely on a spotty 4G connection in the app itself. Now, you can take the calls on your landline or mobile device.

Granted, you’ll have to have a subscription to one of Skype’s calling plans, or Skype credit to pull this off.

1. Open Skype.

2. Click Tools in the top menu.

3. Choose Options from the drop-down menu.

4. Click Calls, and then select Call forwarding from the left sidebar.

5. Check the box marked Forward my calls to and enter a Skype name (for a second account) or phone number (if you have credit or a Skype subscription).

6. Click Save when you’re done.

