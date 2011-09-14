Logitech Wireless Headset and Boombox Help the iPad 2 Make Some Noise

Though the iPad 2 is great at many things, one area where the popular tablet can't compete is external audio. Enter the Logitech Wireless Boombox and Wireless Headset, two new Bluetooth audio accessories that work with the iPad (and any other Bluetooth-enabled device) for the respective prices of $179.99 $149.99 and $69.99.

Update: The price of the Logitech Wireless Boombox was incorrect in the original press release. The correct price is $149.99.

Let's start with the gadget that churns audio out and not in. The Wireless Boombox can pair with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet to kick out mobile tunes, podcasts, or video content as far as 33 feet away from the source device. There's no mention of weight or other dimensions, but this is one boombox that public partiers won't need to cart on their shoulders. The Wireless Boombox can slip into any medium-sized duffel or notebook bag with ease.

The Wireless Headset packs up easily too, thanks to a collapsible design that lets the earpieces fold up when it's time to hit the road, Jack. When the mouthpiece isn't rotated upward in its hiding position behind the adjustable headband, users can take advantage of the microphone's background noise-isolation technology to make FaceTime or voice calls even in slightly noisy environs.

Both pieces of hardware include rechargeable 6-hour batteries, and the BoomBox includes a 3.5mm jack for wiring in audio from a notebook, smartphone, tablet, or any other gadget, as well as a 6-foot power cable when the rechargeable battery can't dance anymore. Speaking of a dance, here are links if you feel like cutting in for one with the Logitech Wireless Headset and Boombox.