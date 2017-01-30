Lenovo Has A New Android Tablet Up Its Sleeve

Every time I think the world is finally done with Android tablets, another one pops up from the ether to prove me wrong. According to Ubergizmo, a yet-to-be-announced tablet from Lenovo has popped up on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website. Currently, all that's known about this mysterious slate is the model number: TB-8703F. However, there's speculation that the device might be a follow up to the Lenovo Tab3 8 tablet.

Specs gleaned from Geekbench show that the new slate is running Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow). The tablet is also equipped with a Qulacomm 625 processor with 3GB of RAM with up to 64GB of storage and a high-definition panel. As far as cameras, you'll get 5 megapixels on the front and 8MP along the back. Taken at face value, this looks to be a pretty run-of-the-mill mid-range Android tablet.

While there's no pricing on this nascent tablet, I can't imagine Lenovo would price the device at more than $200, which should be music to the ears of budget-savvy shoppers. However, stranger things have happened. Perhaps we'll see more of this tablet at the upcoming Mobile World Congress convention.

