Android-Powered IbenX GamePad Tablet Debuts

With the mobile gaming craze showing no signs of slowing down, another Android tablet may be getting in on the fun. IbenX, a Chinese brand unknown in the U.S., recently took the wraps off a new 7-inch Android gaming tablet, called the ibenX GamePad.

The tablet sports a 1280 x 800-pixel IPS display and is powered by a quad-core Allwinner A31 ARM Cortex-A7 processor with 1GB of RAM. In terms of graphics, we're looking at PowerVR SGX 554. The device is running Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) and sports a tiny 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera and a 5-MP rear-facing camera. The $179 Archos GamePad, by comparison features a 1024 x 600-pixel display and a 1.6-GHz, dual-core ARM Cortex processor with 1GB of RAM and a quad-core Mali 400 GPU.

Similar to most gaming tablets on the market, the ibenX appears to have the prerequisite dual analog sticks, D-Pad and face buttons. No word on if the device will feature programmable buttons like the Archos GamePad. Other specs up for speculation include dimensions and pricing, not to mention whether this puppy will make it to American soil.

via Liliputing