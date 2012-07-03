How to Post to Social Networks Using Voice on the Samsung Galaxy S III

Maybe your hands are full but you desperately need to tell someone about your breakfast ASAP. Samsung thought of that. On the new Samsung Galaxy S III, you now have the ability to post to your favorite social networks using your voice.

1. Double tap the Home button to bring up S-Voice.

2. Push the Menu button and tap Settings.

3. Scroll to the bottom and select Log In with Facebook and/or Log In with Twitter.

4. Sign in to the accounts you want to share with. After setup, you can now post to these services via S-Voice.

5. Double tap the Home button to bring up S-Voice.

6. Say "Twitter update…" or "Facebook update…" followed by your status message (keep in mind the character limit for Twitter). It will ask you to confirm by saying Update.

