How to Get a News Ticker on your Samsung Galaxy S III Lock Screen

Are you one of those people that always wants to be in the know? Well, with your Samsung Galaxy S III, you can get that news delivered right to your phone's lock screen. Once you've set this feature up, you'll be able to keep tabs on the latest headlines just by peeking at your device. Here's how to do it.

1. Pull down the Notification Shade and select the Settings icon at the top right.

2. Select Security.

3. Select Lock Screen Options.

4. Turn ON the Information Ticker.

5. Tap on Information Ticker after turning it ON to change options like content type (news or stocks), sliding speed, refresh settings, news categories, etc.

6. Give the news ticker a try by pressing the power button twice to turn the screen off and on again. When you see the news ticker at the bottom of the home screen, tap the arrow in the center to expand the number of headlines.

7. To read a story, just tap the headline, and the Samsung Galaxy S III will launch your browser and load the article.

